$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. NMI reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $402,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $916,097.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,731.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 313,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NMI has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

