Aave 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.49 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $6.49 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Alterdice, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

