AdHive (ADH) Price Hits $0.0007

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $89,870.00 and $72.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

