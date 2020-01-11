Aeon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,061.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $3,061.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00732248 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003475 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.