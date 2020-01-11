Algorand Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $117.10 million and $39.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,044,867,394 coins and its circulating supply is 513,595,551 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

