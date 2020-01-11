AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Hits $175,029.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $175,029.00 and approximately $604.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000497 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

