AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $24,286.00 and $4.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

