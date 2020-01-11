Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KB Home by 510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KB Home by 7,133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

