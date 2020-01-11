Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Hits $408,799.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $408,799.00 and $8,443.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,343,442 coins and its circulating supply is 118,043,454 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

