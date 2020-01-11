Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Astrotech an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of ASTC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astrotech (ASTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.