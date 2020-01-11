Aurora Market Cap Hits $10.92 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $1.35 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

