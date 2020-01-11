Axe Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Axe has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $3.81 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003397 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,186,541 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

