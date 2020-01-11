Bethereum (BETHER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,952.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Bethereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bethereum has a market cap of $263,757.00 and approximately $13,952.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bethereum has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bethereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,096,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.