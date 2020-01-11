BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Cap of $4.62 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $187,621.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

