Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.79 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinZest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Huobi, Bibox, CoinEx, Binance, BX Thailand, OKEx, MBAex, Coinsquare, Upbit, Indodax, Coinsuper, Kraken, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bitkub, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Koinex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Poloniex, Korbit, CoinZest, Bitfinex, CoinBene, BigONE, YoBit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Bit-Z, WazirX, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

