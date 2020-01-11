BitcoiNote Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $15,040.00 and $34.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,125,004 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

