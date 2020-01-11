Cheesecoin Price Up 3.4% This Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $28,358.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 368,690,206 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

