CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $33,843.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00008717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,389,238 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Livecoin, Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.