Coinlancer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $96,099.00 and $49.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.21 or 0.05955830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

