Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $639,136.00 and approximately $124,660.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00795985 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00209463 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004624 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078924 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,193,165 coins and its circulating supply is 5,510,964 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.