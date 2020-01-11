Couchain Price Down 13.3% This Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,575.00 and approximately $5,970.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

