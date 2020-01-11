Cred (LBA) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, IDEX and DDEX. Cred has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $483,478.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.