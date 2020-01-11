Critical Survey: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) vs. NortonLifeLock (OTCMKTS:NLOK)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Destiny Media Technologies and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 2 3 0 2.60

NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 3.05 $610,000.00 N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 3.49 $31.00 million $1.17 22.64

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 16.04% 21.11% 18.13% NortonLifeLock 21.39% 12.82% 4.61%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Destiny Media Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

