CrowdWiz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $25,730.00 and $19.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,445,851 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

