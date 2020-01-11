Crypto Sports Price Up 12.4% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004283 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $801,022.00 and approximately $2,078.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00166089 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,473,525 coins and its circulating supply is 2,309,643 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.