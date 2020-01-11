CRYPTO20 Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $16.44 million and $4,612.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,391,307 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

