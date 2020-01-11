Cryptocean Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $47,404.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.21 or 0.05955830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.