Cryptonite Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $57,126.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,066.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.01779714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.03263062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00615139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00731904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00069463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00434320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

