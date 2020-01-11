DEEX Tops One Day Volume of $2,962.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $658,412.00 and $2,962.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

