Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $88.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $60,822.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.