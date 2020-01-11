Financial Survey: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus CSG Systems International (NYSE:CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CSG Systems International and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50 RingCentral 0 3 14 1 2.89

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $162.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.23%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than RingCentral.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.93 $66.13 million $2.61 19.68 RingCentral $673.62 million 22.86 -$26.20 million ($0.04) -4,587.00

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 8.20% 26.74% 8.54% RingCentral -4.06% -1.61% -0.56%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats RingCentral on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

