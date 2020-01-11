GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $460,714.00 and approximately $225,342.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

