GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $171,186.00 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049860 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004672 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000657 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,111,972 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.