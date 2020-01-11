Hashgard Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

