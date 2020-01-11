Hush (HUSH) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Hush has a total market capitalization of $335,848.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00434829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00080624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00110510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001267 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,126,843 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.