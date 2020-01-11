HyperCash Trading Up 12.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00015061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptopia and EXX. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $54.02 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,479,148 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

