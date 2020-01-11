Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, STEX, Upbit and Coinbit. Ignis has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $1.62 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, HitBTC, Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex, STEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

