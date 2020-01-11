Ignition 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $230,421.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00053284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078924 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,041.24 or 0.99968804 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00055308 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,262,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,687 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

