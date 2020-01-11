ImageCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003677 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,162,091 coins and its circulating supply is 16,162,093 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

