imbrex Market Cap Hits $121,937.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. imbrex has a market cap of $121,937.00 and $83.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 67.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex was first traded on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

