InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits One Day Volume of $222.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $50,567.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00795985 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,121,823 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

