IntelliShare Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (INE)

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. IntelliShare has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $39,913.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IntelliShare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX and BitForex. During the last seven days, IntelliShare has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IntelliShare Token Profile

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,452,111 tokens. The official message board for IntelliShare is medium.com/@Intellishare_. IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_. IntelliShare’s official website is www.intellishare.io.

Buying and Selling IntelliShare

IntelliShare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntelliShare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IntelliShare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

