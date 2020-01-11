IQeon (IQN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,251.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One IQeon token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 8% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $22,251.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

