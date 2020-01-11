Italo Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $30,178.00 and approximately $453.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,581,362 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.