Japan Content Token (JCT) Hits One Day Volume of $7.00

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Simex, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $30,676.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Simex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

