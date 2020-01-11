Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $140,136.00 and approximately $83,093.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01868264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,264,790 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

