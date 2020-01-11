Karatgold Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.99 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.99 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinbe and YoBit. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.21 or 0.05955830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

KBC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,752,632,080 tokens. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, Coinbe and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

