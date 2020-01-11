Krios One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,832.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Krios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $7,832.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,254,029 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

