Lamden 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24,538.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $24,538.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

