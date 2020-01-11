Lobstex Market Capitalization Hits $339,308.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $339,308.00 and $87,131.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00166089 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,277,885 coins and its circulating supply is 18,277,873 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

